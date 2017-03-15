Whisker Wednesday

This little baby is Emerald. Her owner dropped her off at the shelter and she has been at a foster family since! She weighed 5.2 pounds on 3/2/17, but we’re not sure how big she will get. Her mom was a shepherd looking dog weighing about 30 pounds, but we don’t know anything about the dad. When she came by the station, we was all over the place! She had so much fun running around and LOVES to play. Emerald has been around adults and cats in her foster home. Emerald is a little instigator for fun and loves to be in the middle of everything! She has been wormed, current vaccinations, and on flea/tick preventative. If you want to know more about Emerald, click here!

This is Emerald’s sister, Penny! She weighed 5.4 pounds on 3/2/17, but we’re not sure how big she will get. Her mom was a shepherd looking dog weighing about 30 pounds, but we don’t know anything about the dad. Penny was shy when she first got to the station, and wanted to stay with her foster mom, but once Gracie gave her belly rubs, Penny warmed right up! Penny was raised with adults and cats too. She is a real sweet heart, and loves to be close and cuddly! She gives LOTS of kisses! If you want to know more about Penny, click here!