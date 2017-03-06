Carpet World USA and Furniture Gallery along with Froggy 103.7 is bringing you the event of the year! Mr. Froggy’s Birthday bash! He’s turning 20 this year, and he wants to celebrate with you!

Starting on March 1st, you can head over to Carpet World USA and Furniture Gallery and register for our GRAND PRIZE of $10,000 of FROGTASTIC FURNITURE! You can ONLY register by going to Carpet World USA and Furniture Gallery, HWY 641 North in Puryear, on March 17th or at Discovery Park of American on March 18th from 12 until 3pm during our Live Action Broadcast.

Join us for our Live Action Broadcast at Carpet World USA and Furniture Gallery on Friday, March 17th from 3pm to 5!

Once you enter, you MUST be present to win the Frogtastic Furniture at Mr. Froggy’s Birthday Bash, so come out to Discovery Park of America in Union City Saturday, March 18th from 12 to 3! Registration ends at 2:30 Saturday and a winner will be drawn at 2:45. Check out the rules here!



HUGE thank you to our wonderful sponsors!

Home Builders Mart in Union City

2200 Walker Tanner Road, Union City, TN 38261

Joe and Jerry’s Car Care Center in Paris

1034 Mineral Wells Avenue, Paris, TN 38242

Premiere Furniture in Paris

1370 Rutledge Lane, Union City, TN 38261

Abernathy’s Harley Davidson in Union City

1703 West Main Street, Union City, TN 38261

Thanks to more of our great sponsors:

Jerry Ward Autoplex

Lake Chemical Federal Credit Union

Paris Building Supply

Sears

Taylor Automotive

Taylor Ford

Max’s Six Forty One Towing

West Tennessee Pick N’ Pull

Joe Mahan Ford

The UPS Store