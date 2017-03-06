$10,000 Furniture Giveaway Rules

CONTEST NAME: “Mr. Froggy’s Birthday Bash $10,000 in Furniture Giveaway”

Effective 03/13/2017 to 03/18/2017

WFGS

www.froggy103.com

1500 Diuguid Drive

Murray, Ky 42071

270-753-2400

1-888-376-4491

Declared Value of Prize(s): Furniture prize package worth $10,000.00 (Retail Value) to be provided by Carpet World USA & Furniture Gallery (Grand Prize Retail Value $10,053)

Prize package includes (No Substitutions):

L IVING ROOM:

Southern Motion power reclining sofa $1,699

Southern Motion hi-leg recliner $699

Coffee table and 2 end tables$ 849

Oriental Weavers 8 x 10 area rug$649

Stein World lamps (2) $220

Coaster “NYC” print art $199

Crestview vase accessories $54

BEDROOM:

Largo Woodhaven Queen Bedroom Suite $3,099

Sealy Ferrada Queen Mattress and Box Springs $499

Stylecraft Oakwood finish Lamp and vases $249

Classy Art “Grasslands” Framed Art $139

DINING ROOM:

Liberty Counter Table and 4 chairs $1,599

Imax weathervane accessory & floral $99

Forever Communications, Inc. and its affiliates through their Participating Radio Station(s), in conjunction with various sponsor(s) and/or prize provider(s) (collectively, "Forever") is conducting a contest named as set forth above ("Contest").

1) No purchase or payment necessary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Contestant(s) may only qualify one time during this promotion and only one qualifying contestant per household is permitted (“Participant(s) or singularly Participant”). No specific age required. ONE ENTRY per Participant. Any duplicate entries will disqualify ALL entries by that Participant(s).

2) Beginning 2/2/2017 through 5pm on 3/18/2017, participating Radio Station(s), will be giving away “$10k in Frogtastic Furniture” from Carpet World USA & Furniture Gallery, 13395 Highway 641 N, Puryear, TN 38251 with a Declared Retail Value of $10,053. The Grand Prize is not transferable. If the Winner declines the Grand Prize, there will not be any alternate prize available in substitution and the Grand prize will not be re-awarded and becomes the property of Forever. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees.

Persons may register beginning on March 7, 2017 through 5pm on March 17, 2017, participant(s) may register at Carpet World USA & Furniture Gallery, 13395 Highway 641 N, Puryear, TN 38251. Persons may also register from 12pm-2:30pm on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Discovery Park of American located at 830 Everett Rd., Union City TN 32861.

3) At 2:45pm on March 18, 2017, at Discovery Park of American located at 830 Everett Rd., Union City TN 32861, a random drawing will be conducted from among all entrants from all registration locations to determine the grand prize winner. Drawing will to take place at main entrance of Discovery Park of America in Union City. Entrants must be present at the final drawing to be eligible to win the grand prize. If the name selected is not present, an alternate winner will be selected by conducting another random drawing from the remaining entrants in the box. This will continue until a winner is present and is eligible for the grand prize.

The grand prize winner is responsible for completing all required paperwork concerning the delivery of prize. The Grand Prize Winner is responsible for any additional applicable taxes.

No substitutions permitted. The Grand Prize is not valid for resale and not redeemable for cash value.

6) Any questions or comments regarding the operation of the Contest must be made in writing to Participating Radio Station(s) Operations Director at the Studio Address.

7) Please also refer to the Forever General Contest Rules (“General” Rules”) attached below, which apply in conjunction with these Specific Contest Rules.

8) All Contest Rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Participating Radio Station(s)at their sole discretion. Forever retains the right to cancel this Contest for any reason at any time.

9) A copy of the official rules governing this Contest as well as Forever’s General Contest Rules are available at the Participating Studio Address and on the Participating Radio Station(s) website address(s). Copies of the rules can be requested by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Studio Address.

The above Specific Contest Rules are to be applied in conjunction with the General Contest Rules in effect by Forever at the time of a Specific Contest and may be amended, supplemented, modified in all or part for a specific radio station or station(s) Events/Contests/Activities from time to time by Forever in its sole discretion. Forever at all times reserves the right to amend/supplement and/or modify these Specific Contest Rules with specific rules which shall be made available by the Forever radio station as appropriate and in the Forever radio station(s) sole discretion. Listeners’ and potential contest Participant(s) are urged to acquaint themselves with these Specific Contest rules in advance of their participation. Where Specific Contest Rules are in place for a particular event, those Specific Contest Rules shall control over, where different, from the General Contest Rules.

Forever Communications, Inc. its affiliates and their Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any way on the basis of race or gender, respecting their employment or advertising practices.