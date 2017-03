Diary Queen of Murray wants to make your birthday a little bit sweeter! When you enter a birthday for our Birthday Bunch, you are automatically entered for a chance to win a blizzard from Diary Queen! Marty and Gracie from the Morning Splash will pick a random winner from all the birthdays on Friday Mornings.

You can submit birthdays by calling the studio at 270-759-8860 or right here!

See the official rules for this contest here.