Whisker Wednesday

Meet Panda! We think she is a Border Collie/Pit bull/ Lab Mix. She’s about 2 years old, and FULL of love to give! She weighs about 55 pounds but it’s all cuddle and kisses from this doggie! She’s up-to-date on her vaccinations, wormer, flea and tick prevention, heart worm prevention, and she’s going to be spayed and mircochipped. Panda was turned into to the local shelter when her previous couldn’t handle her and the puppies she was expecting. Panda has been staying in a foster home with two other dogs, loves to ride in the car, is kennel trained. Gracie Hopper even noticed that Panda doesn’t jump up on people or the furniture while she was at the Froggy Studios!

