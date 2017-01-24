Gold Rush Jewelers and Froggy 103.7 present

My Froggy Valentine!

Listen for the “Froggy Smooch Cue” starting Monday, February 6 through the 10th and be caller number 11. We are taking three qualifiers a day, qualifying prize winners will get a Special Edition Froggy T-Shirt and a box of chocolates.

Then, on Monday February 13, we will announce the grand prize winner during the Morning Splash.

THE GRAND PRIZE IS WORTH A TOTAL OF $985!!



Our wonderful Sponsors:

The Gold Rush Jewelers

506 North 12th Street

Murray KY, 42071

http://www.goldrushmurray.com

Gift: 1/3 Carat Diamond Earrings – $450

Essential Day Spa & Salon

1309 Johnson Blvd

Murray, KY 42071

270-767-0760

Gift: Gift Card $200

www.theessentialdayspa.com

State Line Ranch & Home

705 Main Street HWY 641

Hazel, KY

270-492-6144

http://www.statelineranchandhome.com

Gift: Gift Card $150

A Festive Touch

1623 State RT 121 Bypass

Murray, KY 42071

Gift: Valentine Basket value $100

http://www.afestivetouchflorist.com

Cherry Tree Florist & Gifts

914 South 12th Street

Murray. K 42071

Gift: One Dozen Long Stem Roses $85

https://www.facebook.com/The-Cherry-Tree-Florist/

Contest Rules