My Froggy Valentine

We will start taking callers Monday, February 6th through Friday the 10th.

Listen for the “Froggy Smooch Cue” and be caller number 11. We are taking (2) two qualifiers a day, qualifying prize winners will get a Special Edition Froggy T-Shirt and a box of chocolates.

Then, on Monday February 13, we will announce the grand prize winner during the Morning Splash.

The grand prize is worth a total of $985 and they are:

The Gold Rush Jewelers

506 North 12th Street

Murray KY, 42071

www.goldreshmurray.com

Gift: 1/3 Carat Diamond Earrings – $450

Essential Day Spa & Salon

1309 Johnson Blvd

Murray, KY 42071

270-767-0760

Gift: Gift Card $200

www.theessentialdayspa.com

State Line Ranch & Home

705 Main Street HWY 641

Hazel, KY

270-492-6144

Gift: Gift Card $150

A Festive Touch

1623 State RT 121 Bypass

Murray, KY 42071

Gift: Valentine Basket value $100

www.afestivetoughflorist.com

Cherry Tree Florist & Gifts

914 South 12th Street

Murray. K 42071

Gift: One Dozen Long Stem Roses $85