This sweet baby is Mattie and she is looking for her forever home. Mattie is a Lab/unknown mix, 1 and half years old, and 54 pounds. Don’t let her size fool you, she’s just a baby that is crate trained and house trained. She has been living in a foster home with cats and other dogs so she is GREAT with other animals, and loves toys! She is shy at first but once you rub her belly, she will be your best friend furr-ever! If you think Mattie is the right fit for your family, go to http://forthepets.org/ and get started adopting her!