PREMIERE NISSAN TICKET TAG – Rules

CONTEST NAME: “PREMIERE NISSAN TICKET TAG”

SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES

Effective 01/16/2017 to 1:59 pm on 1/19/2017

Participating Radio Station(s)/Website Address(s)/Studio Address(s)/Phone #’s:

WFGS

www.froggy103.com

1500 Diuguid Drive

Murray, KY 42071

1-270-753-2400

Declared Value of Prize(s): 2 tickets to Dierks Bentley “What the Hell” World Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Show Date: 01/21/17 ”

Total Value of tickets $84

Forever Communications, Inc.and its affiliates through their Participating Radio Station(s), in conjunction with various sponsor(s) and/or prize provider(s) (collectively, “Forever”) is conducting a contest named as set forth above (“Contest”). Forever may air contest(s) from time to time which are conducted by Forever’s advertisers and other organizations that are not, sponsored or endorsed by, and/or for which, neither Forever, nor its radio stations, participate (“Non-Forever Contest(s)”). For any Non-Forever Contest(s) please refer to the contest rules of the Non-Forever Contest Sponsor. Forever assumes no liability or responsibility in whole or in part for any Non-Forever Contest(s).

1) No purchase or payment necessary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Contestant(s) may only qualify one time during this promotion and only one qualifying contestant per household is permitted (“Participant(s) or singularly Participant”).Must be18 years of age or older to enter. ONE ENTRY per Participant. Any duplicate entries will disqualify ALL entries by that Participant(s).

2) Beginning 1/16/2017 through 1:59pm on 1/19/2017, Forever’s, Participating Radio Station(s), will be giving away tickets for Dierks Bentley’s “What the Hell” World Tour in Nashville throughout each day of the contest. Each winner will win one pair of tickets. (Declared Value of $84 (“Prize”). The Prize is not transferable. If the Winner declines the Prize, there will not be any alternate prize available in substitution and the prize will not be re-awarded and becomes the property of Forever.

Beginning 1/16/2017 through 1:59pm on 1/19/2017, participant(s) will be directed to listen to FROGGY 103.7 for the designated cue to call. The 11 th person to call 1-888-376-4491 will be asked state the full name of the previous winner. If the participant correctly names the previous winner, he or she will receive one pair of tickets for the concert. If that initial caller does not correctly state the name of the previous winner, he or she will be disqualified and the next caller will be taken. This process will continue until a winner is named. In addition, if winners correctly identify where the previous winner is from, he or she will also receive a Froggy 103.7 T-Shirt (value 15.00)

3)Any questions or comments regarding the operation of the Contest must be made in writing to Participating Radio Station(s) Operations Director at the Studio Address.

4) Please also refer to the Forever General Contest Rules (“General” Rules”) attached below, which apply in conjunction with these Specific Contest Rules.

5) All Contest Rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Participating Radio Station(s)at their sole discretion. Forever retains the right to cancel this Contest for any reason at any time.

6) A copy of the official rules governing this Contest as well as Forever’s General Contest Rules are available at the Participating Studio Address and on the Participating Radio Station(s) website address(s). Copies of the rules can be requested by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Studio Address.

The above Specific Contest Rules are to be applied in conjunction with the General Contest Rules in effect by Forever at the time of a Specific Contest and may be amended, supplemented, modified in all or part for a specific radio station or station(s) Events/Contests/Activities from time to time by Forever in its sole discretion. Forever at all times reserves the right to amend/supplement and/or modify these Specific Contest Rules with specific rules which shall be made available by the Forever radio station as appropriate and in the Forever radio station(s) sole discretion. Listeners’ and potential contest Participant(s) are urged to acquaint themselves with these SpecificContest rules in advance of their participation. Where Specific Contest Rules are in place for a particular event, those Specific Contest Rules shall control over, where different, from the General Contest Rules.

Forever CommunicationsInc. its affiliates and their Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any way on the basis of race or gender, respecting their employment or advertising practices.