Whisker Wednesday

Meet Daisy! She’s about 2 years old, 80 pounds, and FULL OF CUDDLES! We’re not really sure what bread she is but Kathy from the Calloway County Humane Society is thinking she might be a Mastiff/Lab mix. Daisy is up-to-date on vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, heart worm prevention, and will be spayed and mircochipped soon! Daisy knows how to “sit” “shake” and she is also crate trained. She rides well in a car, she’s quiet, and when she really want some attention, she will put her paw on your arm. Adopt this sweet girl by going to http://forthepets.org/ or call 270-759-1884