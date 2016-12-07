Peco Photo Sweepstakes RULES

Official Rules

CONTEST NAME: Peco Custom Photo Sweepstakes

SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES Effective 12/07/2016 – 12/21/2016

Participating Radio Station(s)/Website Address(s)/Studio Address(s):

WFGS-FM, 1500 Diuguid Rd. Murray, KY 42104 • froggy103.com

Declared Value Of Prizes:

One (1) 16X20 CUSTOM FULL COLOR PRINTED CANVAS, WITH A PICTURE OF THEIR CHOICE value $100

Total Package Value: $100

Forever Communications, Inc. through its Participating Radio Station(s), in conjunction with various sponsor(s) and/or prize provider(s) (collectively, “Forever”) is conducting a contest named as set forth above (“Contest”). Forever may air contest(s) from time to time which are conducted by Forever’s advertisers and other organizations that are not, sponsored or endorsed by, and/or for which, neither Forever, nor its radio stations, participate (“Non-Forever Contest(s)”). For any Non-Forever Contest(s) please refer to the contest rules of the Non-Forever Contest Sponsor. Forever assumes no liability or responsibility in whole or in part for any Non-Forever Contest(s).

1) No purchase or payment necessary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Contestant(s) may only qualify one time per day during this promotion and only one qualifying contestant per household is permitted (“Participant(s) or singularly Participant”). Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. One entry per Participant per day. Any duplicate entries will disqualify ALL entries by that Participant(s).

2) Beginning 12/05/2016-12/21/2016, Forever’s, Participating Radio Station(s) WFGS-FM will be giving away:

Total Prize Value: $100 (“Grand Prize”) to the randomly selected photo. The Grand Prize is not transferable. If the Winner declines the Grand Prize, there will not be any alternate prize available in substitution and the Grand Prize will not be re-awarded and becomes the property of Forever. This contest will be conducted concurrently and simultaneously on WBVR, WUHU & WLYE. Therefore, listeners from each station will be competing with one another to win the same prize. Only one person will win the grand prize.

From 12:01am 12/07/2016 to 12/21/2016 2:00pm persons may enter on the contest page at froggy103.com by completing the necessary registration process.

Following the registration period, a random drawing will determine the winner on December 21, 2016.

Winners have 30 days from date of winning to claim prizes. If the prize not claimed and/or collected within 30 days of the first notification it shall remain the property of Forever.

3) Any questions or comments regarding the operation of the Contest must be made in writing to Participating Radio Station(s) Operations Director at the Studio Address. 4) Please also refer to the Forever General Contest Rules (“General” Rules”) attached below, which apply in conjunction with these Specific Contest Rules. 5) All Contest Rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Participating Radio Station(s) at their sole discretion. Forever retains the right to cancel this Contest for any reason at any time. 6) A copy of the official rules governing this Contest as well as Forever’s General Contest Rules are available at the Participating Studio Address and on the Participating Radio Station(s) website address(s). Copies of the rules can be requested by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Studio Address

The above Specific Contest Rules are to be applied in conjunction with the General Contest Rules in effect by Forever at the time of a Specific Contest and may be amended, supplemented, modified in all or part for a specific radio station or station(s) Events/Contests/Activities from time to time by Forever in its sole discretion. Forever at all times reserves the right to amend/supplement and/or modify these Specific Contest Rules with specific rules which shall be made available by the Forever radio station as appropriate and in the Forever radio station(s) sole discretion. Listeners’ and potential contest Participant(s) are urged to acquaint themselves with these Specific Contest rules in advance of their participation. Where Specific Contest Rules are in place for a particular event, those Specific Contest Rules shall control over, where different, from the General Contest Rules.

Forever Communications Inc. its affiliates and their Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any way on the basis of race or gender, respecting their employment or advertising practices.