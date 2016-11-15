Peco Photo Sweepstakes RULES
Official Rules CONTEST NAME: Peco Custom Photo Sweepstakes SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES Effective 12/07/2016 – 12/21/2016 Participating Radio Station(s)/Website Address(s)/Studio Address(s): WFGS-FM, 1500 Diuguid Rd. Murray, KY 42104 • froggy103.com Declared Value Of Prizes: One (1) 16X20 CUSTOM
Cool Christmas Cash RULES
CONTEST NAME: “Cool Christmas Cash” SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES Effective 11/14/2016-12/08/2016 Participating Radio Station(s)/Website Address(s)/Studio Address(s): WFGS; froggy103.com; 1500 Diuguid Drive, Murray Kentucky 42071 Declared Value of Prize(s): 14 prizes of $103 each (Location Prize) $3,000 (Grand Prize)
General Contest Rules
GENERAL CONTEST RULES For those Radio Stations operated by: Forever Communications, Inc. and its affiliates “Forever” Revised and Effective 4/11/2016 Please refer to Specific Contest Rules Associated with this Contest No purchase or payment necessary to enter