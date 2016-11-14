Cool Christmas Cash RULES

CONTEST NAME: “Cool Christmas Cash”

SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES Effective 11/14/2016-12/08/2016

Participating Radio Station(s)/Website Address(s)/Studio Address(s):

WFGS; froggy103.com; 1500 Diuguid Drive, Murray Kentucky 42071

Declared Value of Prize(s): 14 prizes of $103 each (Location Prize)

$3,000 (Grand Prize)

Forever Communications, Inc. through its Participating Radio Station(s), in conjunction with various sponsor(s) and/or prize provider(s) (collectively, “Forever”) is conducting a contest named as set forth above (“Contest”). Forever may air contest(s) from time to time which are conducted by Forever’s advertisers and other organizations that are not, sponsored or endorsed by, and/or for which, neither Forever, nor its radio stations, participate (“Non-Forever Contest(s)”). For any Non-Forever Contest(s) please refer to the contest rules of the Non-Forever Contest Sponsor. Forever assumes no liability or responsibility in whole or in part for any Non-Forever Contest(s).

1) No purchase or payment necessary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Contestant(s) may only qualify one time per day during this promotion (“Participant(s) or singularly Participant”). Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. One entry per Participant per day. One Entry per person per visit at the sponsoring locations. Any duplicate entries will disqualify ALL entries by that Participant(s).

2) Beginning 11/14/2016-12/08/2016, Forever’s, Participating Radio Station(s) WFGS, will be awarding $103 to fourteen people (Location Prize) and one $3,000 (Grand Prize).

Total Prize Value: $3000 (“Grand Prize”). The Grand Prize is not transferable. If the Winner declines the Grand Prize, there will not be any alternate prize available in substitution and the Grand Prize will not be re-awarded and becomes the property of Forever.

From 12:01am 11/14/2016 to 12/08/2016 11:59pm persons may enter the contest by completing the necessary registration process at any of our sponsor locations during regular business hours. Persons may enter once per visit. Each of the 14 sponsors will award $103 to one person following the regestion period via random drawing.

For the Grand Prize selection of $3,000, a random drawing will be conducted from among all entrants from all locations on December 9, 2016 to determine the winner. If the winner is deemed ineligible for any reason, an alternate will be selected via random drawing.

Moon’s Jewlry – 114 North Martet Street, Paris TN 38242

The UPS Store – 230 B Tyson Avenue, Paris, TN 38242

Sears of Paris – 1060 Mineral Well Avenue, Paris, TN 38242

West’s Wheel and Tire – 5230 TN 218, Paris, KY 38242

Sears of Murray – 912 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Murray Supply – 206 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071

Lake Chem Federal Credit Union – 12 North 12th Street Suite A, Murray KY 42071

35 Us Highway 68 E, Benton, KY 42025

4822 US HWY 62, Calvert City, KY 42029

Taylor Automotive – 11989 TN 22 Martin, TN 38237

Taylor Ford – 2022 West Reelfoot Avenue, Union City, TN 38261

1st Choice Collision – 1627 US 79 Dover, TN 37058

Linwood Motors – 1634 E 5th St, Metropolis, IL

Town & Country Motorsports – 1915 State Route 94 E, Murray, KY 42071

Sears of Murray – 912 South 12th Street Murray, KY 42071

Brewer’s Grocery & Liqours – 7555 Brewer’s Highway Brewers, KY 42025

Winners have 30 days from date of winning to claim prizes. If the prize not claimed and/or collected within 30 days of the first notification it shall remain the property of Forever. Winner is responsible for taxes and fees.

3) Any questions or comments regarding the operation of the Contest must be made in writing to Participating Radio Station(s) Operations Director at the Studio Address. 4) Please also refer to the Forever General Contest Rules (“General” Rules”) attached below, which apply in conjunction with these Specific Contest Rules. 5) All Contest Rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Participating Radio Station(s) at their sole discretion. Forever retains the right to cancel this Contest for any reason at any time. 6) A copy of the official rules governing this Contest as well as Forever’s General Contest Rules are available at the Participating Studio Address and on the Participating Radio Station(s) website address(s). Copies of the rules can be requested by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Studio Address.

The above Specific Contest Rules are to be applied in conjunction with the General Contest Rules in effect by Forever at the time of a Specific Contest and may be amended, supplemented, modified in all or part for a specific radio station or station(s) Events/Contests/Activities from time to time by Forever in its sole discretion. Forever at all times reserves the right to amend/supplement and/or modify these Specific Contest Rules with specific rules which shall be made available by the Forever radio station as appropriate and in the Forever radio station(s) sole discretion. Listeners’ and potential contest Participant(s) are urged to acquaint themselves with these Specific Contest rules in advance of their participation. Where Specific Contest Rules are in place for a particular event, those Specific Contest Rules shall control over, where different, from the General Contest Rules.

Forever Communications Inc. its affiliates and their Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any way on the basis of race or gender, respecting their employment or advertising practices.