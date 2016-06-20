Wine For Cats Has Finally Made It to the United States

Here’s the answer for everyone who’s wanted to take down a full bottle of wine at home, but felt bad about drinking alone. Now you can get your CATS in on the action.

A company out of Colorado just introduced America’s first WINE FOR CATS. There’s been a cat wine on sale in Japan for a few years, but it was made out of grapes, which can be dangerous for cats . . . so it never made it over here.

But this all-American cat wine is made out of beets, which are safe. And no, it doesn’t have alcohol in it. You can buy it online atApolloPeak.com, starting at $5 for a small bottle.

