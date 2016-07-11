What’s HOT

Viral Videos

Frog Blogs

RSS CMT News

  • What 2017 Holds for Carrie Underwood January 9, 2017
    Finally, Carrie Underwood has a blank canvas. Or a blank calendar, at least. Before Sunday night’s (Jan. 8) Golden Globes, where Underwood was a presenter, she walked the red carpet and stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest about what 2017 had in store for her, after a 2016 that was packed with about 100 tour... […]
    Alison Bonaguro
  • Dolly Parton’s First Real Life 9 to 5 January 9, 2017
    When Dolly Parton was a teenager, all she really wanted to do was write songs. But what she needed to do was make money. So she found a job that let her kind of combine her efforts. In a new animated series on CNN.com, Parton talks about what her first real job was when she... […]
    Alison Bonaguro

RSS Music