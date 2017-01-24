What’s HOT

Viral Videos

Frog Blogs

RSS CMT News

  • Luke Bryan Throws Back to 2008 CMT Awards February 1, 2017
    In an effort to get his fans and followers to upload their own photos to his #LukeBryanFast page, Luke Bryan did something very memorable on Tuesday (Jan. 31) when he shared one of his own memories from nine years ago. He threw it back to April 2008, when he was backstage with Josh Turner, with... […]
    Alison Bonaguro
  • Carrie Underwood: Always Glam, Never Sorry February 1, 2017
    After a year of nonstop touring, this is what Carrie Underwood is most looking forward to now: “It’s all about not living out of a suitcase for a minute and sinking back into being home.” That’s what she told Yahoo about her plans for the time off the road, saying what she wants to do... […]
    Alison Bonaguro

RSS Music

  • Condolences To Brett 'Porkchop' Miller February 1, 2017
    ALL ACCESS extends condolences to CUMULUS Country KIIM/TUCSON morning co-host BRETT "PORKCHOP" MILLER, whose sister, RHONDA, passed away last MONTH. She was 53. "Thinking of my … more
  • Leadership Music Application Process Opens Up Today February 1, 2017
    LEADERSHIP MUSIC (LM) has announced that it will begin accepting applications now in the month of FEBRUARY -- instead of MARCH as it has in years past -- and established music industry … more