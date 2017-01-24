Meet Daisy! She’s about 2 years old, 80 pounds, and FULL OF CUDDLES! We’re not really sure what bread she is but Kathy from the Calloway County Humane Society is thinking she might be a Mastiff/Lab mix.
When songwriters go to work on Nashville’s Music Row, sometimes they’re paired with complete strangers to create music for the day. They start out by baring their souls in an exchange of ideas before settling on one to set to music. This creative process was like therapy for Lauren Alaina. Life handed her some major... […]
On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Tim McGraw posted the quintessential fishing picture. It shows him proudly holding a hog fish that he caught with a spear. Something he should absolutely be proud of, because catching fish that way is no easy feat. 12lb hog fish, Depth 32ft, with pole spear (Hawaiian sling), and snorkel gear pic.twitter.com/5rjc5m3jua... […]