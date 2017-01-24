What’s HOT

  • The #NashvilleCMT Recap [SPOILER ALERT] February 3, 2017
    After having fallen in love with a messed-up alcoholic — Rayna’s words, not mine — she deserved the chance to share her life lessons with her daughter Maddie on Thursday’s (Feb. 2) episode of Nashville on CMT. Because Maddie is 17 and falling for 24-year-old, Clay. Who is black. And bipolar. But all Rayna cared... […]
    Alison Bonaguro
  • Kelsea Ballerini: “I’m Back!” February 3, 2017
    It felt more like 14 years than 14 days. That’s how long Kelsea Ballerini’s social media break lasted. I'm back!!!! I love you and thanks for being so awesome and letting me take some time away. 2017 is gonna be FUN. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 2, 2017 After posting on Jan. 19 that she... […]
    Alison Bonaguro

RSS Music

  • Several Changes At Cumulus/Melbourne February 3, 2017
    JIM CALLAHAN has exited as PD of Country WHKR (NASH FM 102-7)/MELBOURNE, with cluster OM MIKE VINCENT taking over the programming. VINCENT will continue as OM and PD for Top 40 of WAOA (107-1 … more
  • Condolences To Big Kenny February 3, 2017
    ALL ACCESS extends condolences to BIG KENNY of Country duo BIG & RICH. BIG KENNY's father, WILLIAM "BILL" ALPHIN, passed away WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st at the age of 86. … more