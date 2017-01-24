What’s HOT

  • 4 Questions We Have After Nashville: Season 5, Episode 5 January 29, 2017
    This week’s new episode of Nashville (Jan. 26) was a big one. From the Exes’ video shoot, to Clay revealing he has bipolar disorder and Rayna’s stalker revealing himself, we were on the edges of our seats from start to finish. Now that we’ve had a little time to reflect, here’s what’s on our minds:... […]
  • Thomas Rhett Won’t Overthink the Grammys January 28, 2017
    If Thomas Rhett wins best country song for “Die a Happy Man” at the upcoming Grammy Awards, he will not be prepared. And he’s prepared for that. At Thursday night’s (Jan. 26) annual Grammy nominees party in Nashville, Rhett told CMT.com why he doesn’t like to picture himself up on the stage giving an acceptance... […]
  • Final Round Of Holiday PPMs Arrive January 27, 2017
    NIELSEN delivered the final round of Holiday PPM results TODAY (1/27) for the following markets: AUSTIN; MILWAUKEE; INDIANAPOLIS; PROVIDENCE; RALEIGH-DURHAM; NORFOLK; NASHVILLE; … more
  • ACM Reveals Details For 'The Week Vegas Goes Country' January 27, 2017
    The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced a return to "THE WEEK VEGAS GOES COUNTRY" and an expansion of the 5th annual ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE. The series of industry and fan … more