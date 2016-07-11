What’s HOT

  • Nashville: Qs You Might Have If You’re New to the Show [SPOILERS] December 31, 2016
    If one of your new year's resolutions is to get into Nashville, then you are on the right track to making this year way better than 2016. And if you have limited time to catch up on all the juicy drama in seasons 1-4, don't you worry your pretty little head, we've got you covered.
    Sarah Essary
  • New Year’s Eve: Country Stars Ring in 2017 in Concert December 31, 2016
    If kissing the new year in to live country music sounds good — and you have a partner that’s willing and able — country fans have several options for New Year’s Eve concerts. Nashville, New York City and Texas are just a few of the top destinations that will kick off 2017 with some live... […]
  • KBEB/Sacramento Relaunches As '92.5 The Bull' December 30, 2016
    iHEARTMEDIA Country KBEB (B92.5)/SACRAMENTO relaunched this morning as “92.5 THE BULL.“ They toasted the occasion with 92.5 hours of commercial-free music. The on-air lineup of … more
  • Atlanta Country Radio Legend Moby Signs Off December 30, 2016
    ATLANTA radio legend and novelty music stalwart MOBY (JAMES CARNEY) signed off his final broadcast today at his studio in nearby ROSWELL, GA, as reported by the ATLANTA … more