  • #NashChat Goes Meta: Charles Esten Eats Ice Cream with Himself February 5, 2017
    There's a beautiful father daughter scene in the episode where Deacon and Maddie talk dating over bowls of ice cream. What's crazy about that is before filming the #NashChat after-show, Esten was eating ice cream while watching the episode air. That means, Esten was imitating art. Or, Deacon was imitating life? Perhaps there was a […]
    Sarah Essary
  • Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 6 February 4, 2017
    This week’s new episode of Nashville was titled “A Little Bit Stronger,” and we couldn’t think of anything more perfect to call it. Juliette is making huge improvements in her healing, Maddie and Rayna are mending their bond, and Avery is returning to his musical roots. Let’s do a quick recap of the big moments... […]
    Claire Heinichen

RSS Music

  • iHeartMedia/North Carolina Seeking Country Programmers February 3, 2017
    iHEARTMEDIA/NORTH CAROLINA is on the hunt for great programmers at three prime Country stations -- WNCB/RALEIGH-DURHAM, WTQR/GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM, and WKSF/ASHEVILLE. WNCB and WTQR were … more
  • Mike McNamee Joins KZPK/St. Cloud, MN For Evenings February 3, 2017
    LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN has named MIKE MCNAMEE as evening personality. He joins WILD COUNTRY after eight years in the producer role for the … more